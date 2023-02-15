WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.94 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,930,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $289.08 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.22.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.85.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

