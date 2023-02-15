WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 16,314 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after buying an additional 2,553,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after buying an additional 1,049,835 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,474,000 after buying an additional 681,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

