WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,596 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $2,567,169 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $429.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.55 and a 200 day moving average of $426.70. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

