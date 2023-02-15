WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 27,352 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,352 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

