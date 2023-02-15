WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,504 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 193,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 126,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average of $96.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,880 shares of company stock worth $12,294,383. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

