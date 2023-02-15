WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 889 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.70.

Shares of BDX opened at $243.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

