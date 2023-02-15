Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yelp in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the local business review company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.34 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 1.43. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,509.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,999 shares of company stock worth $11,346,240 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after purchasing an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 358,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,022 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $380,539,000 after buying an additional 321,414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Yelp by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 242,696 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 510,298 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

