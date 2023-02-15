Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,948 shares in the company, valued at $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,627 shares of company stock worth $1,240,765 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

