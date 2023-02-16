10,243 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 40.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $25.56 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

