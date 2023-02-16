158,262 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 158,262 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sunrun by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sunrun by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN stock opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares in the company, valued at $32,680,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,680,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,143 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,251. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

