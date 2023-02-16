16,200 Shares in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $322,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APOG stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $490,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

