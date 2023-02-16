1,937 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,930,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after acquiring an additional 137,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,254,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Up 0.0 %

Credicorp stock opened at $129.78 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp Profile

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.