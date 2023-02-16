1,937 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,930,000 after purchasing an additional 98,032 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,693,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,912,000 after acquiring an additional 137,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,344,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,254,000 after acquiring an additional 308,617 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,328,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credicorp Stock Up 0.0 %
Credicorp stock opened at $129.78 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.
Credicorp Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
