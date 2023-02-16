2,086 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $149.25 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

