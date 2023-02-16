22,963 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 994,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 278,208 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $86,572. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $712.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

