3,500 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,382,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,960 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 36,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after buying an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CP opened at $79.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.