52 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in BlackRock by 5.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $724.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $729.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $685.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading

