AAR (NYSE:AIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.84

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.84 and last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 28093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com cut AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $683,610.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in AAR by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AAR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,520,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

