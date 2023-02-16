Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $193.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $198.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

