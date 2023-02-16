AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix Price Performance

ASIX opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,412,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 121,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,241,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,646,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 237,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,153,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Featured Stories

