Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.55 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) received a €1.55 ($1.67) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.75 ($1.88) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.91) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 3.9 %

Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.64 ($1.76) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.75). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €1.40.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

