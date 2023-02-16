Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,110 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 36,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $12,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,472 shares of company stock valued at $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares valued at $1,558,367. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

