Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 223,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 189,248 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $129.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $89.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

