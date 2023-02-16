Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.69

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$63.69 and last traded at C$63.62, with a volume of 454034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ATD. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$64.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will post 3.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

