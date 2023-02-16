Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.69

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$63.69 and last traded at C$63.62, with a volume of 454034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$63.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on ATD. TD Securities boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.12.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$64.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.85.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.
Featured Stories
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.