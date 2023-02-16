Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

