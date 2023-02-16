Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 4.6%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.60. 250,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,226,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Altimmune Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altimmune by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Altimmune by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Altimmune by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Featured Articles

