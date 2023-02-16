Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

