Amalgamated Bank Buys 951 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIGI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $103.54.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,465 shares of company stock worth $3,222,793 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

