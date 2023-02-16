Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

