Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 36.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after buying an additional 713,243 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after buying an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Teradyne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,798,000 after buying an additional 314,816 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Teradyne by 69.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after buying an additional 307,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 76.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,219,000 after buying an additional 300,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Price Performance

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Shares of TER stock opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.