Amalgamated Bank Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $358.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.86. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

