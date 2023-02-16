Amalgamated Bank Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,138 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Best Buy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 213,235 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Best Buy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,847 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

