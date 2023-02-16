Amalgamated Bank Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,431 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

