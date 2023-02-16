Amalgamated Bank Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

