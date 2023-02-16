Amalgamated Bank Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lumentum Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.
Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.
