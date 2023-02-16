Amalgamated Bank Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Ashland worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 65.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ashland by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Ashland Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ASH opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.32%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

