Amalgamated Bank Has $3.44 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 281,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $129.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

