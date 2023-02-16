Amalgamated Bank Purchases 248 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.71. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $325.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

In other Atlassian news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $414,639.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 129,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,377,204.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $414,639.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,240 shares of company stock valued at $37,629,732. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

