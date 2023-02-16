Amalgamated Bank Sells 25,864 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 206.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $35.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also

