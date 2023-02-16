Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,411 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Valvoline by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.5 %

Valvoline stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

