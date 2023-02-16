Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,695 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Post worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Post by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Post Stock Up 0.0 %

POST stock opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

