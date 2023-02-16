American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $138.81, but opened at $134.65. American Financial Group shares last traded at $134.34, with a volume of 20,654 shares traded.

Specifically, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Stories

