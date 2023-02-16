Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.28, but opened at $26.09. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 417,862 shares.

The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $374,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $3,411,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 836,109 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after acquiring an additional 656,355 shares during the period. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,724,000 after acquiring an additional 405,561 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.54.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

