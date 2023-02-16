Analysts Offer Predictions for Newell Brands Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Newell Brands in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.4% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 301,038 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 130,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

