Analysts Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) PT at $17.40

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.40.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND opened at $17.43 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Lubi Kutua sold 15,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $217,698.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,919.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.