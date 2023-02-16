Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT at $2,850.00

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,850.00.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.31) to GBX 2,340 ($28.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.06) to GBX 3,060 ($37.14) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.