Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $33.25

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.97.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

