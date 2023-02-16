Analysts Set CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $33.25

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 135.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
