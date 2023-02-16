Analysts Set Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) PT at $28.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHOTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kahoot! ASA from 29.00 to 33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SEB Equities downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOTF opened at $1.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.