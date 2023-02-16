Andrew Sutch Purchases 960 Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch acquired 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £816 ($990.53).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

Shares of SONG stock opened at GBX 90.20 ($1.09) on Thursday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 77.20 ($0.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.40 ($1.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 92.82. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is currently 667.77%.

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Featured Articles

