Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $123.07 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $147.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

