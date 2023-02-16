Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $823.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.05. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.50.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

