ATB Capital Lowers ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$22.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.49% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a C$22.00 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.68.

ARC Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

ARC Resources stock opened at C$15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$13.65 and a 1-year high of C$22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.74.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

